Reminder: City of Lubbock offices closed Monday, Sept. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, September 6. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on September 7. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, September 9-10 will not be affected.www.everythinglubbock.com
