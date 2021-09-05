The 9 Best Pixar Animated Shorts, Ranked

Pixar shorts are like the roots of the beautiful tree of Pixar’s feature films. They play like small extensions of these more prominent films with moral themes of their own. With its first release of Luxo Jr. in 1986, Pixar Animation Studios have kept up this condensed form of storytelling throughout the years. Usually released as a small piece before the new Pixar film, the shorts have become a recognized staple in the studio. Audiences are already expecting the quick but delightful Pixar short to set the tone for the new movie.