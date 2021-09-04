CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

The Bossier Night Market is Set to Return with a Literal Bang!

By Bristol
Posted by 
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bossier Night Market is set to return this month and this time, with FIREWORKS!. Saturday, September 11th, 2021, the Bossier City Night Market returns to the parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to lots of twinkle lights, live music, 175+ vendors, and 12 food trucks, there's going to be a fireworks show. The fireworks are courtesy of Barksdale Federal Credit Union and they are in remembrance of what we have endured as a country on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

highway989.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Bossier City, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Minden, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Bossier City, LA
Business
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Night Market#Food Truck#Free Parking#Food Drink#Market Goods#Unique Food#Seasoning Blends#Stone Craft#Crochet#Home Decor#Honey#Shaved Ice Pizza#Bbq#Asian#Cajun Cuisine#This Property For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

What’s the Scoop on Why We Celebrate Labor Day?

Have you ever wondered what led up to the celebration of Labor Day? After all, it's a legit three-day holiday weekend. Clearly, it's not just some throwaway holiday somewhere in between the 4th of July and Thanksgiving. Thankfully, we've got the answer!. Sure, I know it's got something to do...
Benton, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

UPDATE: SFD K-9 Search & Rescue Benefit Horse Show Labor Day Weekend

UPDATE: Sad news for folks that were planning on attending the 19th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show this weekend at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA! The show has been canceled according to organizer Marty Taylor Harper due to lack of participation and the chief organizer for the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue team having COVID-19. However, I'm sure they'd be happy with any support/donation you could provide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy