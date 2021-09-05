CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta variant makes it even more important to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you’ve already had the coronavirus | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
As someone who studies immune responses to respiratory infections, I’ve watched news of the emerging coronavirus variants with concern. I wondered whether vaccination or previous infection would provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 strains, especially the new, highly transmissible delta variant, which has rapidly spread to at least 70 countries. A person...

