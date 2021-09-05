Tesla Model X pays the price after protecting owner from Hurricane Ida’s flash floods

The Tesla CEO says the Model S Plaid has snatched the crown for electric production cars at the famous German racetrack. The Nürburgring was once a long and treacherous race track in Germany. Now, it's so much more than that. It's the venue for the ultimate pissing contest between automakers; a crucible in which domination over one's rivals can be proven unambiguously against the stopwatch. Tesla has visited once more, bringing out the Model S Plaid to seize the production car lap record for electric vehicles. According to CEO Elon Musk, the company has achieved just that.