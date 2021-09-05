CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine S08E07 Review: Boyle Who-Has-Done-This Falls Flat

By Tom Chang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we close on the finale with NBC happy to burn off the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as fast as they can with back-to-back episodes weekly for the 10-episode season, which is even shorter than the seventh season's run. The seventh episode is "Game of Boyles", which focuses on a family conspiracy, and rather than calling it a "whodunit", we'll call it the Holt variation a "Who-Has-Done-This" that involves a death in the Boyle family. Jake (Andy Samberg) and Terry (Terry Crews) travel with Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) to the family farm since the earlier has gone restless from his suspension.

