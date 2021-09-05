CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army colonel on Guinean TV says govt dissolved, borders shut

By BOUBACAR DIALLO
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7wy0_0bnF4WzR00
Guinea Political Crisis FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Eric Gaillard)

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — A Guinean army colonel seized control of state television Sunday and declared that President Alpha Conde's government had been dissolved and the West African nation's borders closed, an announcement that came after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

The dramatic developments Sunday bore all the hallmarks of a West African coup d’etat. After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name: The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya sat draped in a Guinean flag with a half dozen other soldiers in uniform alongside him as he read the statement, vowing: “The duty of a soldier is to save the country."

He made no mention of Conde's whereabouts and it was not immediately known where the 83-year-old leader was after Sunday's attack. Conde's popularity has plummeted since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

“The personalization of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man, we will entrust it to the people,” Doumbouya said, adding that the constitution would also be dissolved and borders closed for one week.

Doumbouya, who has headed a special forces unit in the military, said he was acting in the best interests of the nation of over 12.7 million people. Not enough economic progress has been made since independence from France in 1958, the colonel said.

“If you see the state of our roads, if you see the state of our hospitals, you realize that after 72 years, it’s time to wake up,” he said. “We have to wake up.”

Heavy gunfire had erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry and went on for hours, sparking fears of a coup attempt. The Defense Ministry claimed that the attack had been repelled but uncertainty grew when there was no sign of Conde on state television or radio.

His reelection in October had prompted violent street demonstrations in which the opposition said dozens were killed. Sunday's developments underscored how he had also become vulnerable to dissenting elements within his military.

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France. Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the country, which has been mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches including bauxite and gold.

In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. Rocket-propelled grenades also landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson contributed to this report from Dakar, Senegal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#France#Guinean Tv#Ap#West African#Conakry#The Defense Ministry#Democratic#Guineans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldWNMT AM 650

Soldiers say Guinea constitution, gov’t dissolved in apparent coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on the West African nation’s state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in an apparent coup. An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea’s national flag and surrounded by eight...
World101 WIXX

Guinean junta replaces provincial governors after coup, media say

CONAKRY (Reuters) – The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of military provincial governors, Guinean media reported on Tuesday. West African leaders have threatened sanctions over the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a controversial third term after...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

CSTO representatives discuss Afghanistan in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states convened in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The CSTO consultations focused on the agenda of the 76th UN General Assembly and the organization's priorities at this upcoming...
Worldabc17news.com

Guinea junta freezes state assets as regional officials come

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The junta that seized power in Guinea has ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and “preserve the country’s interest.” The move comes as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS arrives Friday in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, to meet with the military officers who toppled President Alpha Conde. The mediators from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso along with ECOWAS commission president Jean-Claude Kassi Brou are expected to press the junta to immediately return Guinea to constitutional rule.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
WorldMyNorthwest.com

Taiwan’s president commissions domestic-made naval warship

SU’AO, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship Thursday as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defense capacity amid heightened tensions with China. President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at a naval base in Su’ao, on the island’s east coast, saying the...
Politics101.9 KELO-FM

Japanese PM Suga says dissolving lower house not possible now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had no current plans to dissolve the country’s lower house due to the severity of the coronavirus situation. The current terms of members of the lower house will end in October, and local media have reported that Suga...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Berlin Protests To Moscow Over Preelection Cyberattacks

Germany says it has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from politicians in what it suspects could be an attempt to spread "disinformation" ahead of German elections later this year. 'The federal government strongly urges the Russian government to stop these unacceptable cyberactivities with immediate effect,' Foreign Ministry...
ProtestsOzarks First.com

The Latest: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

KABUL, Afghanistan — The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters. The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval...
AfghanistanTimes Daily

The Latest: Pakistan hosts meeting of Afghanistan neighbors

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is hosting a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from countries neighboring Afghanistan to discuss the situation there. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hilo, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Retired Army Colonel Recounts Her Day at the Pentagon on 9/11, and the Aftermath

Debra Lewis was working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. A Hilo resident and retired Army colonel, Lewis remembers her experience inside the Pentagon after a plane crashed into the building 20 years ago. Also a commander for the State of Hawaiʻi Veterans of Foreign Wars, she served in the military for 34 years and has lived on Hawai'i Island for the last nine. She’s an author and has been an instructor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy