Chris Hardie: Survey says: Hard to hire

LOS ANGELES - Segment One. Hal is joined by Dr. Ioana Marinescu an Associate Professor of Social Policy and Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. She shares insight into why there so many unfilled job openings currently, while the economy is booming. Dr. Marinescu says the shortage was created by a sudden reopening of businesses, as employers are trying to tap into the same talent pool at the same time. She says the issues are temporary until things balance out over time. She says that unemployment benefits have a very, very small effect on the availability of employees for hire. She also says that the employee shortage was created in large part by the employees seeking a similar wage to what they had before; many are unwilling to take a lower wage position. There is also concern over potential exposure to the Delta variant, so there is a flow of job seekers away from jobs that have public contact.