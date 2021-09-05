CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hardie: Survey says: Hard to hire

La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hiring new employees is extremely difficult. We have many unfilled positions and no candidates.”. “The price of everything is going up and up and up. The wages we are paying are rising but still no one will even apply for a job. It is a vicious circle, higher prices, higher wages from our suppliers, we have to pass that on to our customers.”

Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Survey: Making friends in the Twin Cities is hard

Despite Twin Cities dwellers' best efforts, the region is not the easiest place to make friends — and Minnesotans tend to stick together, according to the roughly 750 Axios Twin Cities readers who filled out our informal survey. Why it matters: Friendships are on the decline nationally, Axios' Mike Allen...
EconomyArkansas Online

Region's jobs data lagging, Fed says

Companies in Arkansas and across the region continue to have problems attracting workers even as business and economic activity picks up, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank. Materials and supply-chain logistics also are a challenge to the continued economic growth of the region, the Fed...
EducationPoets and Quants

Employers Say The MBA Needs a Refresh, Survey Finds

Employers Say The MBA Needs a Refresh, Survey Finds. Employers believe the MBA education needs a serious makeover. A new survey of 508 employers across 22 countries this year and found that 77% believe that the MBA degree needs to evolve to be relevant for the future. “There’s this mismatch...
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

In Depth: Hiring obstacles, guaranteed income, Chris Carter

LOS ANGELES - Segment One. Hal is joined by Dr. Ioana Marinescu an Associate Professor of Social Policy and Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. She shares insight into why there so many unfilled job openings currently, while the economy is booming. Dr. Marinescu says the shortage was created by a sudden reopening of businesses, as employers are trying to tap into the same talent pool at the same time. She says the issues are temporary until things balance out over time. She says that unemployment benefits have a very, very small effect on the availability of employees for hire. She also says that the employee shortage was created in large part by the employees seeking a similar wage to what they had before; many are unwilling to take a lower wage position. There is also concern over potential exposure to the Delta variant, so there is a flow of job seekers away from jobs that have public contact.
Colebrook, NHUnion Leader

‘Every hire is a win’ for hard-pressed employers

Employers have been working overtime and on weekends to fill nearly 39,000 Granite State job openings — double the number two years ago before the pandemic reconfigured the workforce. On two recent weekends, Amy Brooks and a staffer set up a table at the North Haverhill Fair and the Moose...
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Armor Bank hires Chris Wolcott as VP for commercial banking

Armor Bank announced that Chris Wolcott has recently been hired as the Vice President of Commercial Banking. “Chris brings a wealth of customer service experience to Armor Bank,” said Chad May, Armor Bank CEO. “We feel very fortunate to find someone with such a strong history of serving customers. Armor Bank takes tremendous pride in knowing our customers and delivering proactive banking solutions that exceed expectations. I am confident that Chris will lead with a customer-centric approach to ensure a superior banking experience.”
Fargo, NDLa Crosse Tribune

Amazon plans to open new warehouse in Fargo later this month

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Amazon officials say the first day of operations at the company's new warehouse in Fargo will be on Sept. 19. The 1.3 million square-foot Fargo Fulfillment Center had been under construction for nearly a year. The building, which is located on 110 acres of land, is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Insurance Tracker Raises $5M to Fuel Growth

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based myCOI says it has raised $5 million in debt financing which the company says will help fuel growth and product development. The Software-as-a-Service company helps business customers track and manage their certificates of insurance. The COI verifies the existence of an insurance policy and is necessary for business owners and contractors to prove they have liability insurance. myCOI says the funding comes from Ohio-based SaaS Capital Management Inc.
BusinessStreet.Com

Global CEOs Are Planning to Hire More Employees Over 3 Years: KPMG Survey

A recent survey finds that Global CEO confidence has returned to pre-pandemic levels and also planning to hire more employees over the next three years. The survey, done by KPMG that included over 1,300 CEOs, found that business leaders are "increasingly optimistic about the outlook for their own business" despite the Delta variant slowing down the ‘return to normal."
BusinessMiami Herald

Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000 people

Amazon is going on another hiring spree. The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S. Amazon said all the open roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions. Separately, the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers to pack and ship online orders.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Hospitals boost hiring efforts, sweeten employee benefits, survey finds

Nearly 40% of hospitals surveyed from April through June by employment services firm Aon said they're ramping up hiring to meet increasing demand for medical services following last year's widespread delays and cancellation of nonemergency care due to COVID-19, according to a report out Monday. Another 36% of hospitals plan...
Ontario, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Survey says Ontario is a good place to live

More than three-fourths of Ontario residents believe their city is an “excellent” or “good” place to live, a city-commissioned survey has found. Twenty-seven percent rated the city “just fair,” while only two percent rated it a “poor” place to live, according to a study conducted by FM3, a Los Angeles research firm that specializes in demographic and political research.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."

