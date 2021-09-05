Champions #9 Preview: Ms. Marvel, Corporate Stooge?!

Defenders time! While Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk has seen an exploration of the future Ninth Iteration of the Marvel Cosmos, one that The One Below dominated possessing the body of the Hulk and becoming the Galactus of the far future, Al Ewing is using his new version of The Defenders to travel in the other direction, into the Sixth, Fifth and Fourth iterations of the Marvel Cosmos that he has previously laid out in the Ultimates, Ultimates2 and New Avengers comic books a decade before. We were introduced to Taaia of Taa in Defenders #1, as the Defenders were sent back in time, with Silver Surfer recognising Taa as the birthplace of the man Galen who would become Galactus, as previously told by Jack Kirby in Thor.