Champions #9 Preview: Ms. Marvel, Corporate Stooge?!
Champions #9 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we see Ms. Marvel willingly become a corporate stooge! What? No, she didn't get a job at Marvel. Ms. Marvel rescinded her resignation as an intern at Roxxon and now not only wants to rejoin the company, but plans to give a speech about how great it is at a company event, overlooking all of the terrible things the company has done and the nasty places it spends its money! Okay, so it is sort of like getting a job at Marvel. But Ms. Marvel has a reason for what she's doing: she needs to buy the Champions more time to execute their anti-Roxxon plans. Check out the preview below.bleedingcool.com
