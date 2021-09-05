Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t have pay-to-win microtransactions
According to 2K Games and Firaxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t have any pay-to-win microtransactions. The upcoming tactical RPG was just unveiled during Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2021 last week. Then a few days ago, we got our first look at gameplay with a new trailer and a length video. However, some fans quickly became concerned that microtransactions and a pay-to-win scenario could be involved based on the footage shown and the use of cards.nintendoeverything.com
Comments / 0