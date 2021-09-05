Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t have pay-to-win microtransactions

2K and Firaxis Games have shown off the first gameplay of tactical action RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns following the game’s reveal last week. The story was covered in the game’s official reveal, so check back there for a recap. Combat, then, appears to be a turn based affair. Battles will see you take three heroes into combat, each with their own abilities and powers represented by cards. These cards can be arranged and customised to suit your playstyle, while your positioning on the battlefield lets you use your environment for a tactical advantage. Getting the most out of both will be crucial to your success in any given mission.