THE WOODLANDS, TX -- “We are ALL EARS!” Since opening their doors in 2014, All Ears! Listening & Language Center has been teaching children born with hearing disabilities, from mild hearing loss to profound deafness, to listen and speak through the LSL program. The program, operating out of The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church for the last 7 years, is providing much-needed services to families with children with hearing disabilities. In fact, All Ears is the only LSL program of its kind in Montgomery County.