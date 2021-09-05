CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: 4 people hospitalized following Wakefield shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Four people were hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday in Wakefield, police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., when police responded to reports of a shooting near the Elegant Rose Banquet Hall.

Police say a dispute led up to the shooting on White Plains Road.

Three men and one woman were hurt.

The victims’ ages range are between 24 and 47. All of them were shot in the leg.

Law enforcement says all the victims are in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

