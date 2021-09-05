Police: 4 people hospitalized following Wakefield shooting

Four people were hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday in Wakefield, police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., when police responded to reports of a shooting near the Elegant Rose Banquet Hall.

Police say a dispute led up to the shooting on White Plains Road.

Three men and one woman were hurt.

The victims’ ages range are between 24 and 47. All of them were shot in the leg.

Law enforcement says all the victims are in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.