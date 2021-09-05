8 incredible shoes you need this fall that aren’t sneakers

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s 30th anniversary may have been last year, but the iconic show is good as an evergreen source of inspiration for sneakers. Donovan Mitchell and Adidas are joining a long line of Fresh Prince sneaker history with the release of two new variants of the D.O.N. Issue 3 that invoke the Bel-Air Academy uniform. While both pair blue with a red paisley print, the pattern is applied differently as a nod to how Will Smith wore his school-issued jacket. One pair saves the paisley for accenting, while the other goes with an all-over print to channel Smith turning his jacket inside out to make it more stylish.