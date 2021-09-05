8 incredible shoes you need this fall that aren’t sneakers
If you’re active in the men’s style sector, you may have heard rumblings of a post-sneaker world. Those who adhere to this doctrine are rejecting highly coveted sneakers, a once-niche pursuit that’s gone decidedly mainstream, in favor of long established, less trendy footwear. And as unlikely as we are to see a widespread rejection of sneakers any time soon, there’s something to be said for wearing something more timeless and opting out of the Sisyphean cycle of disappointment that comes from chasing the latest hyped kicks.www.inputmag.com
