We talk about NC State and that is great but if we had beaten Duke a couple weeks earlier we would have gone to the Fiesta at 9-2 as well, right?. If you give 94-96 an all acc type of QB like we had for much of Welsh's tenure we may go 10-1, 10-2 and 9-2 instead of 8-3, 8-4 and 7-4 (regular season).