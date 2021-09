There aren't too many "sure things" when it comes to COVID-19—the virus is unpredictable and its symptoms can be vague (and some people who are infected never show symptoms at all). But researchers say one symptom, in particular, is becoming increasingly common with the Delta variant—and it's probably not what you think. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.