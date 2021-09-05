CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Funny, I said the same thing about flashbacks, they were real

By nashhoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

A nauseating feeling, truly. That rapid, let me fire them up, clap he does when his team screws up and comes running off the field. Man, I remember seeing that all the time. Ugh...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flashbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

I had same thought

Are you sure you’re not confusing him with Taylor Martinez?** -- Hoos Operator 08/28/2021 3:14PM. No I just feel like I've been hearing his name and Nebraska forever ** -- ftwuva 08/28/2021 3:23PM. I was wondering the same thing, then I realized there are two of them -- HoosGuy 08/28/2021...
Footballsportswar.com

Funny...

I’d say they waste practice time but clearly they don’t practice them ** -- Quaker 09/05/2021 10:08AM. Completely agree. It's not going to work very well against a good defense -- Hoo Robb 09/05/2021 09:59AM. I have but one request for Dr. B ... (if u get only one wish,...
Accidents411mania.com

Brody King On How His Appearance On Netflix Series I Think You Should Leave Happened

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brody King spoke about how his recent appearance on the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave happened. Here are highlights:. On how his appearance on the show happened: “It was crazy. It was completely by accident, really. My friend, Madison, he runs the suburban fight no ring matches in LA. I believe that a producer or somebody that somebody knows went to one of these shows and told somebody about it. The producers of the show hit up my friend Madison and was like, ‘Hey, do you have a big, intimidating wrestler that can do this part for the show?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let me hit up my friend Brody.’”
Footballsportswar.com

Thanks, Kris. I didn't know about the number loaning thing.

Looks good but there are a number of kids who haven't earned their number -- HamptonHoo 08/27/2021 10:39AM. At least 1 more. And as I said below, earning a number and earning -- Kris. Thanks, Kris. I didn't know about the number loaning thing. ** -- HamptonHoo 08/27/2021 10:53AM. It...
Sportssportswar.com

Lol. & she looks pretty fine for any sideline.

Photo #20, great to see wilford brimley working on the chain crew in the -- squarerootofone 09/09/2021 10:59PM. Photo 15 of 35 might be UNC's best tackle all game-used to be holding ** -- hokiewasp 09/09/2021 10:47PM. If Vicki Vallencourt brings that Alaskan glacier H20 sooner, we're toast. ** --...
CelebritiesElite Daily

JoJo Siwa Said The Sweetest Thing About Her Future With Her GF Kylie

JoJo Siwa is so in love with her girlfriend, and I so love to see it. The Dance Moms alum gushed about her romance during an Aug. 26 interview with Us Weekly, and after hearing what she has to say, I’m certain JoJo Siwa’s quote about staying with Kylie Prew “forever” will have you convinced they’re one of the cutest celebrity couples around. “I think we are able to communicate really well,” she said of Prew, her girlfriend of nearly nine months. “And I think both of our intentions are super genuine and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together for forever and we both just want to be there for each other.”
Relationshipssportswar.com

If the picnic also involves your child, I'd choose that over football.

I just watched some family videos from when my daughter was 2 or 3. She's 9 now, but it feels like just yesterday she was a toddler, and it reminded me that before I know it, she'll be an adult and will be living on her own. The day she moves out for good is going to crush me, so I want to soak up every moment that I can.
MoviesHello Magazine

He’s All That: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix film

He’s All That landed on Netflix on Friday, and features TikTok star Addison Rae in a gender-swapped version of the 90s classic teen movie. But what are fans saying about it? Find out more here…. Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers have given their opinion on the new film -...
Sportssportswar.com

Peter or Bobby?

Love that commercial about 'Mom....get my football pants'..... ** -- DurhamCav 09/09/2021 9:18PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy