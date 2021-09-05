Funny, I said the same thing about flashbacks, they were real

JoJo Siwa is so in love with her girlfriend, and I so love to see it. The Dance Moms alum gushed about her romance during an Aug. 26 interview with Us Weekly, and after hearing what she has to say, I’m certain JoJo Siwa’s quote about staying with Kylie Prew “forever” will have you convinced they’re one of the cutest celebrity couples around. “I think we are able to communicate really well,” she said of Prew, her girlfriend of nearly nine months. “And I think both of our intentions are super genuine and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together for forever and we both just want to be there for each other.”