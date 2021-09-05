Funny, I said the same thing about flashbacks, they were real

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brody King spoke about how his recent appearance on the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave happened. Here are highlights:. On how his appearance on the show happened: “It was crazy. It was completely by accident, really. My friend, Madison, he runs the suburban fight no ring matches in LA. I believe that a producer or somebody that somebody knows went to one of these shows and told somebody about it. The producers of the show hit up my friend Madison and was like, ‘Hey, do you have a big, intimidating wrestler that can do this part for the show?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let me hit up my friend Brody.’”
