CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, OH

Rodman Buzz for week of Sept. 7

Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Virtual Magazines – Rodman Public Library cardholders have a virtual magazine rack at their fingertips. Patrons now have access to more than 3,000 magazines and more than 2,000 comics and graphic novels from Disney, Marvel, IDW, Image and Dark Horse through the Rodman Library website and app. To access the collection, go to the digital downloads section and choose Ohio Digital Library (website) or Overdrive (app). Magazines are listed under the collections tab. Existing users of the Libby app also have access to the magazines and comics. For more information, call the Reference Department at 330-821-2665, Ext. 217.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Movement#Video Game#Arts#Rodman Public Library#Marvel#Idw#The Reference Department#Kids Crafting#The Main Auditorium#Aaps#The Rodman Branch Library#The Ohio Digital Library#Storytime#Kids Book Club#Teen Writing Club#Teen Gaming#Playstation 3 4#Nintendo Wii Wiiu#Synergy Alliance#Fingerplays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy