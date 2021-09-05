Rodman Buzz for week of Sept. 7

Virtual Magazines – Rodman Public Library cardholders have a virtual magazine rack at their fingertips. Patrons now have access to more than 3,000 magazines and more than 2,000 comics and graphic novels from Disney, Marvel, IDW, Image and Dark Horse through the Rodman Library website and app. To access the collection, go to the digital downloads section and choose Ohio Digital Library (website) or Overdrive (app). Magazines are listed under the collections tab. Existing users of the Libby app also have access to the magazines and comics. For more information, call the Reference Department at 330-821-2665, Ext. 217.