In a move that will surprise no one, the San Antonio Spurs have officially waived 6’7” forward Chandler Hutchison, according to Paul Garcia of Project Spurs. Hutchison was acquired from the Washington Wizards as part of the five-team trade that ultimately got Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. They also got the Wizard’s 2022 second round pick in the deal, which they still own. It never truly felt like Hutchison would be suiting up for the Spurs, as the move put them over the roster limit, and they had already signed Doug McDermott to help fill out the SF position.