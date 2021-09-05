CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA at Your Table: Where Food Meets Methane

By Bryce Jones
wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, human sources are responsible for 60% of global methane emissions, coming primarily from the burning of fossil fuels, decomposition in landfills and the agriculture sector. Nearly a quarter of methane emissions can be attributed to agriculture, much of which is from raising livestock. Rice cultivation and food waste are also important sources of agricultural methane, as nearly a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.

