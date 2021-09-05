Bitcoin Price Analysis: On-Chain Showing Strong Accumulation, Will Weekly Close Breach $50k?
The battle for $50k continues as the bitcoin price is trading above and below the key level. On Friday, September 3rd, 2021, Bitcoin successfully made the first daily close above the $50k mark since May, a sign of strength for the bulls. Trading volume came in 36% above average on Coinbase, indicative of strong spot buying. In addition, BTC short liquidations came in below average, indicating the recent price rally was spot-driven rather than short covering.cryptopotato.com
