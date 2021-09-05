CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Price Analysis: On-Chain Showing Strong Accumulation, Will Weekly Close Breach $50k?

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for $50k continues as the bitcoin price is trading above and below the key level. On Friday, September 3rd, 2021, Bitcoin successfully made the first daily close above the $50k mark since May, a sign of strength for the bulls. Trading volume came in 36% above average on Coinbase, indicative of strong spot buying. In addition, BTC short liquidations came in below average, indicating the recent price rally was spot-driven rather than short covering.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Btc#Utxo#Usdt#Cryptopotato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 10 Sep

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA recovery could yield 10% gains. Cardano price is currently in a recovery phase but is currently hovering around a key barrier. A decisive close above this level could trigger an upswing, but a failure to do so might kick-start a downtrend. Cardano price rose 15% from September 8 swing to where it is currently trading, $2.55. However, the resistance barrier at $2.55 is crucial and will help ADA decide directional bias.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin cash price analysis: BCH engulfed in bearish trend at $657

Bitcoin cash price analysis reveals bearish trend engulfing the altcoin. Current support is found at $634 mark. Current resistance is found at $674 mark. The Bitcoin cash price analysis shows a Strong bearish momentum is on the go. Bears are defining the price curve and BCH/USD pair has lost a 15 percent value in the last 24 hours, while has still gained a 3.9 percent of value over the past week.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Delta Exchange: Derivatives Trading Platform With a Difference

While spot trading is still the most popular way of interacting with the market because of its straightforward process, an increasing number of investors are choosing crypto derivatives because of the specific sets of benefits they offer. Crypto derivatives are secondary contracts or financial instruments such as futures, options, or...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC in bears at $46,000

Bitcoin price analysis shows that Bitcoin is engulfed in a bearish movement. Strong support is currently found at the $46,000 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $47,320 mark. Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is engulfed in a bearish momentum that started with a flash...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash prices are a very interesting subject. Bitcoin Cash BCH has had a tumultuous history from the very beginning, and we don’t see this changing anytime soon. The would-be usurper to Bitcoin’s throne still holds a place in the market, but it doesn’t command the respect it did when it first appeared. We tend to like the reasons (at least the public ones) for which Bitcoin Cash was created, but those don’t seem to hold the weight they once did. To be frank, we don’t understand Bitcoin Cash’s claim to relevancy at this point in 2019. Let’s take a closer look at why.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Gate.io’s Perpetual Contracts Lead The Way During Market Uncertainty

[PRESS RELEASE – SINGAPORE, Singapore, 9th September 2021]. Gate.io, a leading digital asset exchange, announced that their perpetual contracts have been offering an insurance fund of more than 1,000 BTC; It automatically provides users with through-position compensation, and provides up to 100 times leverage on BTC in addition to leveraging solutions for ETH, EOS, LTC, BCH, BSV and hundreds of other popular digital assets. Users are able to leverage 20-100 times on long and short services; using the global multi-platform comprehensive index price as the closing index, users can rest assured that they’ve chosen the right platform that incorporates stable operations and risk management.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Grayscale Doubles the Number of its SEC-Reporting Products With LTC, ETC, and BCH

Three more of Grayscale’s cryptocurrency products have become SEC-reporting companies. The largest digital asset manager – Grayscale Investments – has announced that the Bitcoin Cash Trust, the Ethereum Classic Trust, and the Litecoin Trust have become SEC reporting products. Thus, the total number grew to six. Speaking to Forbes, Grayscale’s...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Stands Still at $46K as Tezos (XTZ) Skyrockets 25% to 4-Month High (Market Watch)

While bitcoin continues to trade around $46,000, some altcoins, like Tezos (XTZ), have charted impressive daily increases. Bitcoin continued to consolidate in the past 24 hours as it failed to breach $47,000 decisively and is back to $46,000. Most alternative coins have retraced in the same timeframe. Tezos is among the few exceptions as the asset has surged by 25% in a day.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Algorand Price Doubles in Two Days as Ethereum Rivals Ascend

Algorand’s ALGO cryptocurrency doubled in price between Tuesday and earlier today, rising above $2 for the first time in over two years. El Salvador will utilize Algorand’s proof-of-stake blockchain network for infrastructure and services. There’s no shortage of smart contract blockchains aiming to knock Ethereum off of its pedestal as...
Stockscryptopotato.com

$330 Billion Wiped Off the Total Market Cap on Bitcoin’s Worst Day Since May (Market Watch)

Bitcoin saw its worst daily candle since May 19th. Yesterday’s bloodbath resulted in the loss of $330 billion from the total market capitalization. Bitcoin’s Day, as it was touted by many, turned into the bloodiest day since May 19th. Right as El Salvador became the very first country in the world to formally acknowledge BTC as legal tender, the cryptocurrency lost over $10K of its value in less than 24 hours.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, NEO, IOTA Price Analysis: 08 September

Following Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price action, altcoins such as Bitcoin Cash, NEO and IOTA noted strong declines on their respective charts. Bitcoin Cash, following a 13.8% fall, eyed its multi-week low of $598.80. NEO substantially fell by 21.5%, while inching near its one-month low of $41.16 and IOTA declined by 9.2%.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Binance Coin Price Dips 16.2% to $402.53 – Where to Buy BNB

The crypto market has been facing a strong pullback in the past day. Bitcoin has retreated to trading at $45K after reaching new monthly highs of $52K. This pullback has been experienced across the broader market, with many coins trading in the red zone. Binance Coin is among the biggest losers of the past 24 hours.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Hit $100,000 in 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become very popular over the last year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and the most popular one too. After hitting a four-month high, Bitcoin prices have reversed sharply and are back below the psychologically crucial $50,000 price level. Meanwhile, many people want to know whether BTC prices can hit $100,000 in 2021. What’s the prediction for Bitcoin?
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: Here Are the Next Critical Levels to Watch for ETH After the Crash

ETH/USD – Ether Falls Beneath 20-day MA. Key Support Levels: $3350, $3185, $3000. Key Resistance Levels: $3600, $3790, $3875. Ethereum suffered a very sharp price crash over the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the coin lost as much as 23% from a high of $3946 to reach as low as $3025. However, the market recovered slightly by the end of the day to close at the 20-day MA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy