Bitcoin Price Analysis: On-Chain Showing Strong Accumulation, Will Weekly Close Breach $50k?

Bitcoin Cash prices are a very interesting subject. Bitcoin Cash BCH has had a tumultuous history from the very beginning, and we don’t see this changing anytime soon. The would-be usurper to Bitcoin’s throne still holds a place in the market, but it doesn’t command the respect it did when it first appeared. We tend to like the reasons (at least the public ones) for which Bitcoin Cash was created, but those don’t seem to hold the weight they once did. To be frank, we don’t understand Bitcoin Cash’s claim to relevancy at this point in 2019. Let’s take a closer look at why.