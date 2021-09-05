'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz
Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been the talk of the Lido since Friday’s buzzy world premiere, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of a star-studded cast gracing the red carpet. But while Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi tentpole brought some welcome star power to this year’s Venice Film Festival, it could bring an even bigger boost to the Hungarian film industry, which brought its considerable skills and manpower to bear on hosting the $160 million epic.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0