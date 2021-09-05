CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz

By Christopher Vourlias
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been the talk of the Lido since Friday’s buzzy world premiere, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of a star-studded cast gracing the red carpet. But while Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi tentpole brought some welcome star power to this year’s Venice Film Festival, it could bring an even bigger boost to the Hungarian film industry, which brought its considerable skills and manpower to bear on hosting the $160 million epic.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Michelangelo Antonioni
Person
Zendaya
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Venice#Booming Biz#Warner Bros#Legendary Pictures#Mid Atlantic Films#Lionsgate#Paramount#Marvel#Disney Plus#Showtime#Pioneer Stillking Films#Covid#Non Hungarian#Origo Studios#Focus Features#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of Dune

Time to start an Oscars category recognizing the most attractive and stylish costars ever. First nominees: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. On Friday, the Dune actors stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty — and the Internet is absolutely losing it. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Moviesdallassun.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal's film premieres at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was every inch the supportive brother as he attended the premiere of his sister Maggie's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. As per People magazine, the famous sibling duo posed together on the red carpet...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Denis Villeneuve’s Biggest Challenge On ‘Dune’? “Dealing with Timothée Chalamet’s Hair. It’s Alive.” – Venice Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve joked that wrangling Timothée Chalamet’s infamous hairdo, which he claimed was “alive”, was the biggest challenge he faced delivering Frank Herbert’s Dune to the screen. The movie premieres Friday night at the Venice Film Festival, and Villeneuve and his cast assembled earlier in the day for the film’s official press conference. “I had to direct Timothée and I had to direct his haircut,” the director laughed. More seriously, the director also reiterated his desire that audiences see his adaptation of Dune on the biggest screen possible, continuing his stance against the movie’s streaming release on HBO Max. Warner Bros....
MoviesEmpire

Zendaya On Dune: ‘Chani Is A Fighter’

From her role as the MCU’s MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, to her riveting turns in Euphoria and Malcolm And Marie, Zendaya is already a screen force to be reckoned with. And if her presence in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be relatively small, her part is a significant one – she’s playing Chani, a girl of Arrakis’ native Fremen population, whose destiny is entwined with that of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Should the filmmaker get to make his second part of the epic Frank Herbert adaptation, the character would feature much more heavily – but for now, she’ll be a tantalising promise of what’s to come.
Venice, ILDaily Gate City

Venice victory for 'Dune' stars

The all-star cast of 'Dune' - Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson - meet screaming fans as they exit Venice press conference. (3 Sept.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/85363ee83b884b5f98d3b385390c96f3.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Venice Look: Another Case for Shades

There are few films with more buzz than Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of the sci-fi classic Dune, and there are few stars who can dominate the 78th Venice International Film Festival red carpet like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet teamed an eye-catching, black crystal-encrusted Haider Ackermann power suit with Cartier rings...
MoviesPopMatters

Venice 2021: Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Stirs up the Grit

Alright, let’s get some preliminary punchlines out of the way for those dying to hear the gist without wanting to spoil anything for themselves. Yes, it is true that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune looks spectacular, sounds spectacular, and sets the right tone for what is almost certainly going to be a franchise (hint: the opening card reads Dune: Part One, and the film covers less than half of the first book in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series).
MoviesNew Haven Register

Venice Horizons: 'Anatomy' Team Says It Is Now Thailand's Time to Shine

Thailand’s arthouse films, frequently employing stellar craft in service of slow cinema, often struggle to achieve meaningful theatrical releases in a home market that is driven by the young multiplex crowd. But Thai cultural films are earning growing attention on the festival and international specialty circuits. After Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s big-screen...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Dune Review – Venice 2021

Dune is not a film for the faint-hearted. And I mean that literally, not figuratively. This booming, mega, intergalactic saga will shake your seat and make your heart pound. It’s full-on from start to finish (though of course there is no real finish, this being touted as ‘Part One’) and is huge in scale, length and depth. Director Denis Villeneuve has grappled with Frank Herbert’s tricky cult ’60s novel and has managed to conjure a coherent and manageable tale.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Dune' Receives Eight-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival Premiere

Denis Villeneuve‘s much-anticipated film, Dune made its official world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The film, which was an adaptation to Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic, received an eight-minute standing ovation. Amongst those who was in the audience was Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao who, according to The...
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Venice Film Festival Critic’s Notebook 2021: Dune and The Card Counter (An Oscar Isaac Double Feature)

Two of this year’s high-profile Venice premieres, Dune and The Card Counter, are auteurist works recognizable by multiple of their makers’ signatures. Both star Oscar Isaac and arrive as pandemic-affected productions that (try to) bear no trace of that circumstance. Dune finished principal photography before COVID-19’s global spread, while The Card Counter was 3/4 of the way through production when it hit; Isaac completed its rescheduled remainder before flying to Hungary for Dune reshoots.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a gripping and visually arresting opener to an exciting universe [Grade: A]

The two most important lines in Dune come at the very beginning and the very end. First, when Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) tells princeling son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) he needn’t desire the power he will soon hold – nor the hero arc he’s set for. Essentially reading straight from Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Leto says to the wavering adolescent: “A great man doesn’t seek to lead. He is called, and he answers.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy