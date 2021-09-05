CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Monorail Station Reopens at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

By Morgan Flaherty
allears.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been undergoing some big changes over the past year!. As part of an ongoing refurbishment, the hotel reimagined their guest rooms with a new Moana theme, with the rooms opening to guests this July. The Monorail station at the resort has remained closed as construction has continued on the building, but guests at the hotel will be thrilled by the newest development today!

