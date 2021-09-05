Mrs. Marcia Ohnemus, 50
Mrs. Marcia Ohnemus, 50, of Murray, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mrs. Ohnemus was born on December 29, 1970 in Louisville, KY to Anthony Wethington and Elizabeth Goode Wethington. Marcia liked painting and making her own soaps, but she avidly enjoyed gathering with friends. Marcia was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray, KY and worked as a dispatcher for Metronet in Paducah for a number of years.www.marshallcountydaily.com
Comments / 0