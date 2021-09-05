CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL odds, lines, picks, predictions for Week 1, 2021: Advanced model backing 49ers, Panthers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new NFL season begins on Thursday with the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys. Week 1 will conclude on Monday Night Football with Ravens vs. Raiders. In between, the Week 1 NFL schedule is stacked with games that Vegas oddsmakers view as relatively even, with none of the Week 1 NFL spreads exceeding 7.5 points. There are five Week 1 games featuring a pair of playoff teams from last season, including Seahawks vs. Colts and Packers vs. Saints.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#49ers#Nfl Matchup#American Football#Cowboys#Raiders#Packers#Hurricane Ida#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Cbs Sports Football#7 5#Lions#Nfc#Niners#Jets#Bills#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPackers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Big Holdup In Davante Adams Contract Identified

Ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the league by his peers, Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams is coming off an NFL-leading 18-touchdown performance in 2020. And over the past few months, he’s made it very clear that he wants to be paid as such. Adams is entering...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons Packers will win 2022 Super Bowl: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur combo is too deadly

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLPopculture

How Shailene Woodley Will Support Aaron Rodgers During 2021 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, which leads to the question of how will his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, support him during the season? According to E! News, Woodley, 29, is currently in New Mexico filming a movie. But once she's done filming, the plan is for her to get to Wisconsin to cheer on Rodgers and the Packers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring Saints WR Michael Thomas

As the Lions get ready for their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night, one of their biggest positions of weakness is at wide receiver. Specifically, they're in big-time need of a No. 1 wideout, after the offseason departures of receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. Sure,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers isn’t fine, but does it even matter anymore?

The Green Bay Packers’ relationship with Aaron Rodgers will never be fine, at least not while he’s still playing in the NFL. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have done irreparable damage to the franchise’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Yet, reports out of Green Bay suggest that the communication between the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy