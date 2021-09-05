CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Share Photos Of Mac Jones, Other Players At Robert Kraft’s Cape Cod Home

By Dakota Randall
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Among the many perks of being a New England Patriots player: hanging out at the owner’s Cape Cod mansion. Mac Jones, New England’s new starting quarterback, was among those who visited Robert Kraft’s Cape home Wednesday for...

nesn.com

Comments / 14

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Jake Bailey
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cape Cod Home#Https T Co Moymqc2xk6#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLtelegram.com

Mac Jones discusses Cam Newton's return and his desire to be the Patriots' starting QB

FOXBORO — It's clear what Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones wants. It’s the same thing every NFL player desires at this time of year. With training camp ending and the final preseason games slated for this week, teams soon will turn their attention to Week 1. Players will be cut, depth charts will be set and then off we go for another NFL season.
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mac Jones Explains Reason For His Nickname At Alabama

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is apparently a man of many nicknames. We know that his former teammate Cam Newton used to call Jones “Mac and Cheese.” His offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian, used to call him “McEnroe.”. During an appearance on “Merloni and Fauria” on WEEI...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones gets honest on Cam Newton after stunning Patriots dismissal

“Not really. Like I always say, I prepare to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. “. Jones has harped all offseason long about how he prepares as if he’s going to be the starter. His answer has been the same even as Newton seemed likely to get the job from weeks back, up until now that he’s firmly entrenched into the starting role.
NFLPopculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.

Comments / 0

Community Policy