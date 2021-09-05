CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

State Relief Efforts Begin in Wake of Hurricane Ida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Hurricane Ida has moved out of Mississippi and Louisiana, some Mississippi organizations are moving in to deal with its aftermath. The North Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross has already sent a dozen volunteers to assist people on the Gulf Coast. They are among the more than 500 Red Cross volunteers who have come from all over the country to help, said KC Grist, executive director of the North Mississippi chapter.

