CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Patriots Kicker Quinn Nordin Learned He Made the Final 53-Man Roster in an Unusual Manner

By David Esser
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roster cutdown day in the NFL is a stressful experience, especially for an undrafted rookie attempting to make the New England Patriots roster. Coming off a four-year collegiate career at the University of Michigan, this was the exact situation that kicker Quinn Nordin found himself in. After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Nordin fought an uphill battle to earn a spot on the team’s 53-man. Expectations were low for Nordin. Many expected him to be released and pass through waivers unclaimed.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

168K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#New Patriots#Kicker Quinn Nordin#K Quinn Nordin#Linkedin#Nfl Draft#Espn#Scout Com#Rivals Com#The Philadelphia Eagles#Qb Mac Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Quinn Nordin extends this crazy Patriots streak

The New England Patriots are reportedly going with Quinn Nordin at kicker over Nick Folk, which would make this the 18th straight season that an undrafted rookie has made the initial roster in Foxboro out of training camp. The Patriots have had at least one undrafted free agent make the...
NFLPats Pulpit

Quick-hit thoughts on the Patriots’ cuts and initial 53-man roster

Bill Belichick took the podium at Gillette Stadium Tuesday morning and told reporters that quarterback Cam Newton was “definitely moving in the right direction.” Under two hours later, the New England Patriots released the veteran quarterback, signaling that rookie Mac Jones will be the team’s Week 1 starter. The surprise...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Bill Belichick breaks the mold with rookies on Patriots’ initial 53-man roster

Rookie players – especially those taken after the first round – generally have taken a back seat on Bill Belichick’s Patriots teams. In the past, the team has generally put extra emphasis on experience, allowing their younger players to observe and develop their games behind the scenes before playing meaningful snaps.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Patriots’ Quinn Nordin Compares Kicking To Cornhole, NASCAR

FOXBORO, Mass. — What do cornhole and stock-car racing have in common? Not much. Unless you’re Quinn Nordin. Nordin, who won a New England Patriots roster spot as an undrafted rookie kicker this week, shared an entertaining explanation of why both of those seemingly unrelated sports are similar to his chosen profession.
NFLaudacy.com

Rookie Quinn Nordin reportedly expected to be Patriots' kicker this season

The Patriots appear to be making another surprising move. According to ESPN's Field Yates, they are expected to go with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin over veteran Nick Folk. Nordin is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan and he was looking at jobs on LinkedIn a few days after the draft before the Patriots called.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy