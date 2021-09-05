James A. Felton III of Pennington named Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Chair for McDaniel College Alumni Council
James A. Felton III of Pennington, N.J., has been named chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee for the McDaniel College Alumni Council and works to engage alumni in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Felton graduated from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1995 and a master’s degree in educational administration (now educational leadership) in 1998.mercerme.com
