Scattered showers across parts of the Mid-South in the afternoon hours
- Tracking scattered showers across west Tennessee and east Arkansas this morning
- Showers will slowly move south through the area this afternoon
- Highs will stay down in the low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky
- Drier air will filter into the Mid-South making Labor Day feel nice!
- Humidity and temps will increase by mid-week before another front arrives
- Thursday and Friday will also be nice with low humidity, sunshine and 80s!
