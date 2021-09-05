CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers across parts of the Mid-South in the afternoon hours

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
  • Tracking scattered showers across west Tennessee and east Arkansas this morning
  • Showers will slowly move south through the area this afternoon
  • Highs will stay down in the low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky
  • Drier air will filter into the Mid-South making Labor Day feel nice!
  • Humidity and temps will increase by mid-week before another front arrives
  • Thursday and Friday will also be nice with low humidity, sunshine and 80s!

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

