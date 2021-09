The Ark-La-Tex has a rich history when it comes to bars and nightclubs. I've said many times that I feel like I was ten years too late when it comes to truly enjoy Shreveport nightlife. I have been lucky enough to be involved in Shreveport nightlife since I was seventeen years old. At that time, the big places were Phoenix Underground, Chicky's Boom Boom Room, Chicago, Rocking Rodeo, The Warehouse to name a few. I've heard so many stories as well about previous bars and nightclubs that everyone loved.