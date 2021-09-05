Schenectady police investigate shooting at Tropics Bar and Restaurant, one person dead
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police early Sunday morning responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Tropics Bar and Restaurant where one person had been shot. Multiple officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched, and while in the process of responding, reportedly received information from dispatch that there were three people who had been shot.www.news10.com
