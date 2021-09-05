Marianne Sarcich: “Take time to learn what is okay with you and what is not”

Take time to learn what is okay with you and what is not. And keep checking in with yourself because things can change by the second. It’s all new and sometimes very overwhelming. This is your breast cancer experience, and no one else’s. There is no wrong way to respond to it. There is just your way. So, for instance, if you don’t want to tell anyone outside of your immediate family, that is your right. Set that boundary and protect it. If that upsets other people, that is their response to deal with.