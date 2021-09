Working from home has been the way of the world over the last eighteen or so months. Due to COVID-19, much of the world found itself thrown into a tailspin with workplaces transitioning seemingly overnight from an in-person point-of-sale, to almost exclusively online. Offices were vacated as those workers, too, took to online portals to do their work. Not working in an office also enabled employers to keep people employed from home – and therefore not have to worry about the expenditures associated with maintaining an office space.