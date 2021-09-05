Toledo Magazine: Monthly photoshoots bring makeup artists, models to one of their favorite haunts

Why, exactly, is a hydroelectric power plant in Fremont on a registry of haunted places?

Maybe because it’s built on an ancient Indian burial ground. Maybe because it was abandoned in 1943, after a turbulent 32 years that saw fatal floods and worker deaths. Maybe because, on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to midnight, a gaggle of witches, zombies and altogether stranger entities could be seen wandering the grounds.

Well, scratch that last one. Those were makeup artists and photographers, gathered for a day of horror-themed photo shoots. Still, came the ominous warning from event coordinator Laura Cleveland: “Things happen.”

The Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park opened in 1989. Pho-Mo Con is younger, getting its start eight years ago as the brainchild of park employee Bonnie Brown. It’s a largely spontaneous affair. Models flash lavishly ghastly makeup to court curious photographers, who make full use of the visually striking backdrops — from the imposing walls of the power plant to the scenic woods by the Sandusky River.

While photoshoots are held monthly during the haunting season from May to November, this one was different: It commemorated Brown, who passed away in 2020.

“You always had to have your tongue out in a picture with her,” said Jeremy Radocy, a Haunted Hydro actor for three years and counting. “She would always make you smile. If you were in a bad mood, she’d always bring you out of it.”

Radocy has been in the haunt industry for 17 years, during which he’s developed at least 12 distinct characters. For this occasion, he decided on a “steampunk and bearded lady combo,” complete with a Lincoln hat and blue-and-black dress. When he acts, he favors “pop-out” and “creeper” scares, startling people around the corner and then stalking them down the hall. He may or may not speak as he does. There’s “a lot of improv,” all in the service of one objective: “We want to scare you, we don’t just want to entertain you.”

For Zachary Cousino, a stout, towering man with a zombie mask fused to his head, haunting is a family tradition. He likes playing the bad guy, the demons and Frankensteins, the “quiet, in the back mysterious monster” a la Jason Voorhees. He acted at the Haunted Hydro for a decade before “graduating” to other opportunities three years ago, but he still like reconnecting with his alma mater.

“There are no outsiders in a haunted house,” Cleveland said. “In the past I’ve had kids with deformities, and when they’re in the house, it’s part of the show, so they’re normal. Never have I heard the words ‘handicapped’ said about any of my kids here.”

Part of the community’s intimacy stems from the force that brings its members together: pure, disinterested fun.

“Nobody makes money off of this stuff, it’s just pure hobby,” Cousino said. “If I ain’t doing Halloween, I’m not living.”