Anthony Bianco: “Control the things you can control and let go of the rest”
Control the things you can control and let go of the rest. When you’re faced with a life-threatening illness, there are so many things that are outside of your control. Even if it’s just little things, like being able to go for a short walk, or doing something for yourself, give yourself control over something. For the things you can’t control, there’s no point in wasting time on those things. Just let the things outside of your control go.thriveglobal.com
