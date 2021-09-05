CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Katherine Lawson: “You need to nourish your body”

Cover picture for the articleYou need to nourish your body. This can take many forms, including bone broth, supplements, smoothies and your favorite healthy foods. If you can’t tolerate any of those, squeezing in a few of your favorite unhealthy foods can be a lot better than nothing. The idea is to keep your body as fortified as possible because many of the treatments will weaken it.

4 Parts Of Your Body You Shouldn't Forget To Exercise

It’s time to reshape the full-body workout. When we think of these types of routines, we typically think of working the core, glutes and legs, and arms. But if we want to really care for our overall well-being, we need to expand beyond those muscle groups. In fact, there are several areas we often forget to “exercise” when we’re working to improve our health, according to experts.
Well+Good

5 Vitamins and Minerals Your Body Needs for Healthy Aging, According to an OB/GYN

What you body needs in terms of nutrition will change as you get older. Essential vitamins and minerals become even more crucial to your overall health and immunity. Mary Claire Haver, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Galveston, Texas, recently took to TikTok to share five nutritional elements your body craves to support healthy aging. Dr. Haver, who has studied the link between diet and menopause, names five vitamins and minerals as well as gut-healthy probiotics.
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CBS Boston

Do I Need To Wait Between Getting The COVID Vaccine And Flu Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Is the booster shot recommended for those who have been vaccinated and have previously had COVID? And Is the booster shot different from the original vaccine given out?” – Ann Marie Yes, scientists believe that having COVID-19 and then getting vaccinated provides additional protection against severe illness, but it is still recommended that you get a booster when the...
Accepting Your New Body and Balancing Parenthood with a Cancer Diagnosis: Dr. Marianna Strongin Addresses These Topics and More In ‘Strong In Cancer’

A cancer diagnosis has the potential to throw your entire life into disarray, impacting both your physical and mental wellbeing. At SurvivorNet, we believe treating the whole person is imperative for success, so we’ve teamed up with Dr. Marianna Strongin to leverage her expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist. Each week Dr. Strongin will answer SurvivorNet reader questions on topics ranging from accepting new parts of your body to learning how to navigate parenthood as a single father with cancer and everything in between. (You can submit your questions here.)
Nourishing your aging brain with healthy fats

By now, most of us know we must keep our bodies healthy to prevent diseases like cancer, kidney failure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc. What only a small percentage know is the brain is very much part of the package. Even less know, like other chronic...
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...

