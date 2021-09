Now that all U.S. adults are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and herd immunity seems within reach, it’s tempting to imagine getting back to normal. In fact, more than half of all American adults are at least partially vaccinated and therefore able to start socializing with other fully vaccinated people, according to CDC guidelines. But the reality is that we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do to define what “normal” looks like, especially when it comes to re-entering the workplace.