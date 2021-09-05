Gloria Chou: “When you show your true self, you will attract the right customers and community”

The customer is NOT always right: The whole success of goTenna was predicated on us not accepting the “question/need” from the market as it presented it. Everyone said they wanted video and voice high-bandwidth communications, so every company built just that, and they all ended up with the same massive bricks. We redefined the need/question by digging to the deepest and most important needs of the customer, which was basic communications and location tracking to make sure you could know where your team was despite the usual hindrances. The physical requirements of such a system were RADICALLY smaller, and that is precisely why our device looks like nothing else on the market.