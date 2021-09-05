CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tracy Ftacek of Pretty Convenient Salon: “I believe we need to see a diverse representation at the C-Suite and level the pool for mentors and coaches with the experience, heart & ability to bring women disruptors into the spaces that allow their genius to be seen and recognized.”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe we need to see a diverse representation at the C-Suite and level the pool for mentors and coaches with the experience, heart & ability to bring women disruptors into the spaces that allow their genius to be seen and recognized. As a part of our series about women...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disruptor#Salons#Linkedin#Pretty Convenient Salon#The C Suite#The Pretty Convenient App#Ashley Emily#Clubhouse#Hint Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Bracha Goetz: “The highest level of pleasure is transcendence, when you transcend a limitation in your life, find new clarity, and nourish your soul by experiencing and integrating wisdom about how you are intrinsically connected to everyone and everything through an infinite Source of energy”

The highest level of pleasure is transcendence, when you transcend a limitation in your life, find new clarity, and nourish your soul by experiencing and integrating wisdom about how you are intrinsically connected to everyone and everything through an infinite Source of energy. It sometimes feels like it is so...
HealthPsyPost

White people who are better at regulating and expressing their emotions are more likely to interact with racial minorities

A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality sheds light on the personality factors associated with the tendency to interact with people outside of one’s racial background. The researchers found that White people who scored higher in emotion-focused coping and lower in emotional suppression were more likely to interact with racial minorities.
WorkoutsThrive Global

Niki Nicks: “For me a hard workout always makes me feel stronger mentally, and calling one of my best friends or sister who is also one of my best friends always puts my head back on straight”

For me a hard workout always makes me feel stronger mentally, and calling one of my best friends or sister who is also one of my best friends always puts my head back on straight. Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked...
EnvironmentThrive Global

Stephanie J. Miller of IFC: “I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models”

I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models. I recall when I was a young manager and was first being considered for a promotion to director level. At the time, I didn’t see anyone at that level who looked or talked like me. There were very few women and very few people with an interest in promoting environmental issues. Sometimes you need to be the role model you are seeking.
Small BusinessThrive Global

James Gamet: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

James Gamet – A Marketing Genius Helping Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, And Influencers Build 6 To 7 Figure Busines. James Gamet is the founder of “Inches Make Miles” which is said to be one of the best PR & Social Media growth companies in the market. Their system and team has helped over 40,000 clients. Recently he was awarded the “Top 100 Marketing Influencer” award by MARSUM in 2021.
BusinessThrive Global

Steve MacDonald of MacDonald Ventures: “Demonstrated ability to lead a team”

Demonstrated ability to lead a team — We’ve all heard it before, a great team can make an OK product great, but a mediocre team will make a great product mediocre at best. When leadership fails, companies fail. It was one of the reasons I became an entrepreneur. The last company I worked for was the market leader. Growing nearly 20% per year and at its peak around 500 million dollars in revenue. Management was horrible. 5 years after I left. The company was sold for 30 million dollars.
EconomyRegister Citizen

What the Story of David and Goliath Taught Me About Competing With Massive Companies

A giant of a man towers over a smaller, weaker opponent. It’s a dramatic mismatch, where the smaller opponent is facing a seemingly inevitable pummeling. This is the classic picture depicted in the tale of David versus Goliath, but as many are aware, this story ends with an unexpected victory. The smaller, feeble-looking opponent, David, uses his slingshot and clever strategy of keeping a distance to do the impossible and bring down his far stronger opponent.
BusinessThrive Global

David Kooi: “Be authentic and unbiased”

Be authentic and unbiased. At Jointly, you can rely on us for the most dependable ratings and recommendations. No brand can pay for a better rating or better placement on our platform. In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Want To Be a Better Writer? Keep a Journal

Even if you do not want to write for a living, being able to communicate clearly in your written conversations is a skill that is still highly valued. People who express themselves clearly and to the point immediately appear more competent and professional. It is therefore a good idea to improve your writing skills when you get the opportunity, but where do you start, particularly given how busy our days are?
Thrive Global

20 Ways to Practice Slow Living In Your Busy Life

In our fast-paced world, it can be hard to carve out time for you — time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the simple things in life. Instead of selling everything you own and moving to a farm on the countryside, try these tips for practicing slow living in your busy life.
Home & GardenThrive Global

What’s your “space” box look like?

My business coach, the outstanding Susie Moore, remarked that September was like a second January. With the end of summer, school starting, and fall around the corner it’s a good time to take stock and refocus. A few questions I always ask myself:. What is the state of my direct...

Comments / 0

Community Policy