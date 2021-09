In 2019 I visited Wright Park in downtown Tacoma. I saw the St. Vincent de Paul program “Homelessness Prevention & Basic Needs Program – Walk This Way” in action. I walked the paths of Wright Park taking photos of volunteers and walkers and also drove around the park several times watching the participants. I enjoyed the lush feeling of the green grass and delighted in watching the squirrels scamper over the chestnuts and acorns laying on the ground. The walking event brought in thousands of dollars from sponsors and event walkers. The constant message of awareness helps our communities with Homelessness Prevention.