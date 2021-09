WOOLWICH TWP. – Woolwich Township officials have said that the new Zallie’s Shop Rite located on Center Square Road has received full approval by the township and is expected to break ground this fall with an expected opening in the Spring. According to Woolwich Township Deputy Mayor Natalie Matthias, the store will be over 77,000 square feet and include a kitchen, café, and a portico for shop from home The new supermarket will be located across from the Woolwich Municipal Building, between the railroad tracks and Franklin Bank. The entrance to the parking lot will be located across from Village Green Drive and a traffic light will be installed along with turn lanes. The fully approved schematic has locations set aside for a regular restaurant and a fast food restaurant behind Franklin Bank along Auburn Road, but at this time the township doesn’t know who the tenants will be. There will be paved walkways around the entire plot.