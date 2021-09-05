CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

By George Ramsay, CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The Tokyo Paralympics officially came to an end on Saturday as the closing ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium. While the ceremony -- which included singing, dancing, and a parade of nations -- drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 22

CNN

CNN

642K+
Followers
97K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#The Tokyo Paralympics#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CNN

Delta variant outbreak threatens Singapore's 'living with Covid' model

(CNN) — Singapore has warned it may need to reimpose Covid-19 restrictions if a new outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is not contained, putting at risk the city's shift towards living with the virus. The number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore doubled in the past week, according...
CNN

Recovering from a lack of sleep takes longer than you might think, study says

(CNN) — Yawning and exhausted from another night of little sleep? Congratulations, you have joined the multitude of people around the globe who suffer from sleep deprivation, a serious problem that can affect your mental and physical health. Sleep problems constitute a "global epidemic that threatens health and quality of...
CNN

Walmart is ending these bonuses for store workers

New York (CNN Business) — Walmart will end its quarterly bonuses for US store workers in January after it raises its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, eliminating a longstanding perk for workers. Walmart (WMT), the largest private employer in the United States, has for decades paid the bonuses...
BBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Mahlangu savours 'dream coming true'

After lighting up the Paralympics once again, when winning the men's 200m T61 category, South Africa's golden boy Ntando Mahlangu declared that dreams can indeed come true. After an earlier success in the long jump, the 19-year-old becomes only the second South African to win at least two individual golds at a single Paralympics.
The Independent

Great Britain’s sport-by-sport report at end of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Great Britain finished runners-up in the Tokyo Paralympics medal table following a total haul of 124.The figure – second only to China – comprised 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze, with GB securing titles in 18 of the 19 sports entered.Here, the PA news agency hands out end-of-term grades as the bell rings on the Games.Archery: B-Following six medals in Rio, Britain’s archers plummeted from the top of the medal table to fourth. Games debutant Phoebe Paterson Pine saved the day. The 23-year-old won the women’s individual compound final, defeating GB’s defending champion Jess Stretton en route. There was...
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

At the Tokyo Paralympics, athletics begins.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, athletics begins. On Friday, the Tokyo Paralympics began with the first track gold medal for Brazil, while Australia’s wheelchair rugby squad tried to keep their gold medal dreams alive. On Friday, a total of 45 Paralympic gold medals will be awarded across a variety of sports,...
AFP

Thompson-Herah leads host of Olympic champions to Diamond League glory

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an "amazing" season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. "It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity," said the second fastest female sprinter ever. "This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind."
Salina Post

Romanchuk takes bronze in marathon as Tokyo Paralympics close

TOKYO – Daniel Romanchuk (Mount Airy, Md.) earned his second medal of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the final day of competition, taking bronze in the men’s marathon T54 in 1:29.05. Earlier in the track and field competition, Romanchuk took gold in his 400m race for his first career...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics closing ceremony LIVE: Tokyo Games declared closed as Great Britain finish second in medal table

The Tokyo Paralympics has come to an end in terms of the events - and the official end of a summer of toil and glory will come with the closing ceremony.ParalympicsGB ended the Games in second place in the medal table, a hugely creditable haul of 124 medals all up which included no fewer than 41 golds - only China earned more. The latest successes saw Great Britain take a bronze in wheelchair basketball, repeating their efforts from Rio despite even more struggles than ever before, while Krysten Coombs earned bronze in the men’s SH6 badminton singles too.David Smith...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Closing ceremonies end 8-year odyssey

TOKYO – The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito.
swimswam.com

Only 10 Countries, No European Women, Won Olympic Gold Medals in Tokyo

Sarah Sjostrom was the only European to win an Olympic silver medal, let alone gold, in a women's pool swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The sport of swimming is growing. Thanks to the FINA Scholarship program, Universality, services connecting athletes to foreign...
albuquerqueexpress.com

5 Russian victories at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

These Russian paralympians - some without arms and legs, others with cerebral palsy, or a form impaired intellectual development - didn't just win gold medals in Tokyo, but also set several new world records. We congratulate them on their victories and tell some of their stories. 1. Dmitry Safronov: Two...
q957.com

Golf-Royal Portrush to host 2025 British Open

LONDON (Reuters) – The British Open will return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in 2025 following the successful return of the championship to the course in 2019, the R&A said on Wednesday. Irishman Shane Lowry capped a memorable return to Northern Ireland for the Open for the first time...
SwimInfo

FINA Reveals Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi, Expanded Scholarship Program

FINA made a pair of announcements on Wednesday, revealing an Aquatics Festival around the 2021 World Short-Course Championships in Abu Dhabi and details on scholarship opportunities around the event. The aquatics festival will take place in parallel to the World Championships, which start in 100 days on Dec. 16. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy