Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an "amazing" season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. "It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity," said the second fastest female sprinter ever. "This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind."