CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Dairy’s Role In Filling The Nutrient Gap

riverbender.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - The Dietary Guidelines for Americans tell us that people do not consume enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and fiber. Labeling those four as “nutrients of concern” highlights the importance of getting enough of them. “The good news is that three out of the four nutrients of concern are found in dairy,” states Kelsey Bentlage, registered dietitian for St. Louis District Dairy Council. Boosting these nutrients can help decrease the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other diet-related diseases. A closer look at nutrients of concern shows why they are so critical, what foods they are in, and how much we need to stay healthy.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Nutrients#Vitamin A#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Cashews, Says Science

When you're looking for a crunchy snack, cashews almost always serve as a great option. Cashews are native to South America and the Caribbean, but can be enjoyed throughout the world as a healthy snack. Not only does eating cashews help with hunger pangs, but they can also help improve your health.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Walnuts, New Study Says

Nuts are an excellent snack food to reach for when you're looking for something that will keep you satisfied for a while, as they're full of healthy fats and protein. Not to mention, there are so many kinds to pick and choose from (or combine!) that you can easily take with you on the go.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Too Much Salt, Says Science

Sodium is an essential part of your diet. As an electrolyte, sodium is key for maintaining homeostasis in the body, which allows many bodily functions to operate smoothly and steadily. However, if you consume too much sodium, that can throw your body off balance and cause several immediate side effects.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There is a common misconception that eating too close to bedtime will lead to weight gain. While nighttime eating is one habit that may contribute to extra pounds, especially when it contributes to overconsuming calories for the day, eating certain foods before bed may actually provide some benefits. If you...
NutritionMedicineNet.com

What Is Dietary Fiber?

3 Types of Dietary Fiber Benefits of Dietary Fiber Center. Dietary fiber is a type of complex carbohydrate that is not digested or absorbed in the small intestine. It is a component of plant material in the diet that is resistant to enzymatic digestion in humans and consists of cellulose and non-cellulosic polysaccharides, such as hemicelluloses, pectin, gums, mucilage and lignin.
Nutritionoxygenmag.com

7 Natural Foods and Herbs for Stronger Lungs

Breathing is automatic, but it isn’t always easy. If you’ve ever suffered a stuffy nose or struggled to breathe deeply — especially during a workout — you know just how strong, healthy lungs are. But when was the last time you checked in on your lungs?. Keeping your lungs healthy...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Food to Eat For Better Heart Health, Says Dietitian

Heart disease is the number one cause of mortality in the U.S., accounting for approximately 25% of stateside deaths. While genetics can predispose some people to cardiovascular problems, lifestyle choices are a significant contributor to both heart disease and heart disease mortality. That's why it's so important to limit stress, get adequate exercise, and make sure you're steering clear of foods that can contribute to your heart disease risk, like deep-fried snacks and high-sugar treats.
NutritionPosted by
AHA News

Just how healthy are pomegranates?

Pomegranates can be a little intimidating. Cutting one open requires some precision. And are they even worth the work to free all those little ruby red buds inside? Nutritionists think so. "Pomegranates are high in dietary fiber and antioxidants," said Penny Kris-Etherton, the Evan Pugh University Professor of Nutritional Sciences...
Weight LossForks Over Knives

My Journey from Junk-Food Vegan to Whole-Food, Plant-Based

I began dabbling in a raw vegan diet for my health in 2005, but I could never fully commit to it and always ended up going back to a standard American diet high in meat, cheese, and processed foods. In 2013, I decided to try going just vegan, and I was able to stick with it. Although it didn’t help me to lose excess weight, it cleared up my eczema, reduced my chronic joint pain from arthritis, and even alleviated my depression symptoms.
DietsOne Green Planet

How A Plant-Based Diet Lowers Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

We have all heard about how much better a plant-based diet is for us. Now, there’s new research to further back up those claims, featuring a comparison of plant-based eating and cardiovascular health. A scientific study was done to see what the mortality rates were for those eating an animal-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy