Dairy’s Role In Filling The Nutrient Gap

ST. LOUIS - The Dietary Guidelines for Americans tell us that people do not consume enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and fiber. Labeling those four as “nutrients of concern” highlights the importance of getting enough of them. “The good news is that three out of the four nutrients of concern are found in dairy,” states Kelsey Bentlage, registered dietitian for St. Louis District Dairy Council. Boosting these nutrients can help decrease the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other diet-related diseases. A closer look at nutrients of concern shows why they are so critical, what foods they are in, and how much we need to stay healthy.