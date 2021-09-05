1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas -- One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at Spur 601 Eastbound at Marshal Ramp, near Fort Bliss.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and both the deceased and the injured were riders of that motorcycle, according to police and fire dispatchers.

No other details were provided.

