It’s been an eventful weekend full of firsts for the Angels bullpen, and tonight was no exception. After Shohei Ohtani threw a career-high 117 pitches last night, José Suarez (3.67 ERA) took to the hill with hopes of securing his first career win at the Big A against the Texas Rangers, but the left handed pitcher did much more than that — pitching the game from start to finish and keeping the Rangers offense stagnant while Ohtani lit up the scoreboard with his 43rd home run of the season.