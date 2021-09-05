Door County tourism as summer wraps up

As the weather is cooling down and Labor Day weekend is in full swing, these are just a few of the signs that summer is just about nearing the end.

For Door County, summer brought signs of recovery.

Shops and streets that were once empty are now buzzing again with tourists.

Here is a look at Downtown Sturgeon Bay on Sunday:

Door County is known from bringing thousands of tourists from near and far.

“We’re from Green Bay Wisconsin and my parents are here from Minneapolis, Minnesota,” said Kate Kincaid, Green Bay.

Here are photos from one local candy shop where it was packed with families getting treats:

With things picking up again for the hospitality and tourism industry, the owner of a bed and breakfast in Sturgeon Bay says business has been good.

“I get lots of guests from both coasts, but especially from Southern California and Texas,” said Dennis Statz.

Statz who owns the White Lace Inn says despite the increase in business he says there has been at least one issue they’ve been facing and that’s the shortage of employees.

“Very difficult year trying to deal with that. I would find it hard to imagine that there was anyone up here that would say they weren’t affected by the shortage of employees. It’s been next to impossible to find additional employees this year,” Statz said.

As a result he says he’s been putting in countless hours just to get through the summer season.

“I would say every small business owner is putting in 60 or 80 hours a week and I’d be surprised if they’re not,” Statz said.

For one tourist that means longer lines at stores and over an hour wait for dinner.

“We expect it, that’s not the best part of Door County by any means. I just love the lake and the waves. It’s a beautiful place. I could do without the crowds and the tourists,” said Jenifer Kellner of Weston, Wisconsin.

In the meantime, Statz says he’s grateful for the tourism come-back, but is hopeful things will soon one day get better.

“It isn’t that we live and die by summer although it’s certainly way busier than it is during the off season, I don’t want to kid you by that. I wouldn’t describe it as the best year ever since we’ve been here in 1982, but it’s been a good year,” Statz said.

Now if you are looking to head out on a late summer/early fall Door County adventure, there are some great suggestions below:

Door County is also known for its historic lighthouses, long-standing shipbuilding industry, museums, and 300 miles of shoreline.