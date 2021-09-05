7 shot, two killed on Saturday across Baltimore

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man and woman pleaded guilty to their roles in an armed carjacking that occurred last summer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on August 28, 2020, Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 24, and Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 25, drove a maroon SUV to a parking lot in Richfield, Minnesota, and parked next to a 2017 Audi A4. Ironrope exited the SUV and pointed a Remington 870 l2-gauge sawed-off shotgun at the driver of the Audi. Ironrope demanded the car keys and then drove off in the Audi while Benjamin followed in the SUV. The following day when law enforcement attempted to stop the solen Audi, Ironrope sped away, driving erratically through traffic. Officers lost sight of the vehicle but later found it after the defendants abandoned it. The vehicle had been partially spray-painted black and inside officers found a variety of property including a stolen wallet, bottles of spray paint, a hat, gloves, and a used 12-gauge shotgun shell under the driver’s seat.