Baltimore, MD

7 shot, two killed on Saturday across Baltimore

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD – Yesterday, at least seven people were show and two died in gun violence across Baltimore as the city continues to grapple with rampant crime. On September 4, 2021, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for a report of a shooting.

