Dust it off now! You could be sitting on a retro gaming fortune
You may not realize it, but old Nintendo and PlayStation games have gone up in value. Last month the most expensive video game ever sold – for a whopping $2 million. That was an unopened copy of the classic video game Super Mario Bros for the NES, released in 1985. This came after sealed copies of Super Mario 64 (released in the 1990s) and The Legend of Zelda sold for $1.5 million and $870,000 respectively.gamingideology.com
