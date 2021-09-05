Sloane Stephens says she received more than 2,000 messages of 'abuse and anger' after US Open defeat
American tennis player Sloane Stephens revealed harassing and threatening messages she received following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open on Friday. Stephens wrote on her Instagram story Saturday: "I am human, after last night's match I got 2K + messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday's result. It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss..."www.wktv.com
