CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sloane Stephens says she received more than 2,000 messages of 'abuse and anger' after US Open defeat

By By Wayne Sterling, CNN
WKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican tennis player Sloane Stephens revealed harassing and threatening messages she received following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open on Friday. Stephens wrote on her Instagram story Saturday: "I am human, after last night's match I got 2K + messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday's result. It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss..."

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Vile#Warnermedia#American#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over...
TennisHealth.com

US Open Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Shares the 'Vibe Check' She Does Before Each Match

She usually uses these words of encouragement—mixed with a little Ariana Grande. Whenever Sloane Stephens is feeling off-centered before a match, she relies on simple words and hype music to get her back on track. "I think, 'Okay, you can do this. Let's do this.' Get some music on, start singing, get the vibe back. That's kind of my mantra," she recently told Health when we caught up with her at the Mercedes Benz Manhattan to celebrate the EQS vehicle launch just days before the start of the US Open.
SoccerPosted by
POPSUGAR

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens talk mental health struggles after US Open losses

Two of tennis' biggest stars are opening up about their emotional struggles in the wake of their losses at this year's U.S. Open. American tennis player Sloane Stephens gave a glimpse into the more than 2,000 abusive and hateful messages she said she received on social media following her third-round loss Friday to Angelique Kerber, ranked No. 17 in the world.
Mental HealthInternational Business Times

US Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Shares Abusive Social Media Posts

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media. "I am human," Stephens said on Instagram a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger"...
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”
TennisPosted by
newschain

American Sloane Stephens reveals she suffered online abuse after US Open exit

American Sloane Stephens said the “hate is so exhausting and never ending” after receiving a torrent of racist and sexist abuse on social media after her US Open exit. The 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday’s third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence after emergency visit to hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to social media after being rushed to hospital last Wednesday. The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy