CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taylor Said Beyoncé Paved The Road For Female Artists In A Vid For Her Birthday

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 4, and naturally, tons of celebrities and fans gave sweet shoutouts to the iconic singer. One special birthday wish really stood out, though. Taylor Swift’s message for Beyoncé’s 40th birthday was featured in a touching compilation video in honor of the occasion, along with plenty of other celebs. Swift even shared that Beyoncé had “paved the road” for female singers like her.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Oprah
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Female Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Bow Down to the Queen and Celebrate Beyoncé's 40th Birthday With 146 of Her Fiercest Quotes

Beyoncé really needs no introduction. The iconic megastar aptly called “Queen Bey” has sold over 118 million albums worldwide at this point in her career, with all of her solo albums selling more than a million copies each, and has 28 Grammys—in fact, she’s the most Grammy-nominated woman in history—while earning countless more awards and accolades from far and wide. Even the great Liza Minnelli covers Beyoncé’s songs.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé! 25 Throwback Photos From Her Destiny's Child Days

Beyoncé Knowles Carter insists that whenever we watch her perform, we’re not technically watching “Beyoncé.” When she’s onstage at the Super Bowl or making history at Coachella, we’re actually witnessing her uber-confident alter-ego, Sasha Fierce. She’s been standing in for Beyoncé since at least age seven, when a dance teacher pushed the shy, Houston native to enter a school talent show.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Celebrity Tributes Pour In For Beyoncé In Honor Of Her 40th Birthday

Celebrities are singing their excitement for Beyoncé in honor of the Queen Bey’s milestone birthday. Beyoncé, who turned 40 on Saturday, received a lot of love from fellow stars and fans on social media, with many referring to the day, Sept. 4, 2021, as #BeyDay﻿. Jennifer Hudson, who starred alongside...
Behind Viral VideosThe Independent

Taylor Swift posts first TikTok video

Taylor Swift has made her debut TikTok appearance to promote the vinyl pre-release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. In her first video, the singer lip-synced to the track ‘Screwface Capital’ by Dave. Dave’s track refers to Swift in the line: “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor”. Swift is re-recording her older...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Tina Knowles celebrates Beyoncé’s 40th birthday on Instagram

It’s official: Beyoncé is 40. In honor of Bey’s milestone birthday, her mom Tina Knowles shared a special tribute focused on all of the things she’s accomplished in four decades of life. “Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby, and every other...
MusicNME

Girl In Red at Reading Festival 2021: “I’ve exchanged words with Taylor Swift – I adore her”

It’s the final day of Reading & Leeds 2021 and while we’re all a little weary, the energy that the crowd has reserved for Girl In Red‘s closing set on the Festival Republic stage rivals pretty much any audience reaction we’ve seen all weekend. Marie Ulven feels it too, spending almost as time in the crowd in the arms of her loving fans as she does on stage at first. Speaking to NME backstage just before the show, she tells how she saw it all coming.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

It's Her World, Girl: 27 Secrets 4 You About Beyoncé

Beyoncé was born Sept. 4, 1981, in Houston to Mathew and Tina Knowles. She has a younger sister, Solange. She got her start as one-third of one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Destiny's Child. She's married to Jay-Z and they're parents to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter. There was a thing with an elevator.
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Happy Birthday, Queen Bey! Which Beyoncé Alter Ego Are You? [QUIZ]

If the Lord woke you up today to celebrate the worldwide holiday that is Beyoncé‘s birthday, you are blessed and highly favored. Today, September 4, the Queen turns 40 years old and we are so humbled to continue to witness her incredible journey. Now the most awarded artist in entertainment history, a wife, and mom to three beautiful children, we were first introduced to Bey in the late ’90s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. Decades later not only is she still making music, she is the reigning Queen of music. In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and immediately amazed the world with her commitment to art and excellence. Today, she is best known for releasing classic visual albums like Lemonade and Black Is King; unprecedented stage moments like her headlining Homecoming set at Coachella; and her ability to push Black culture — and American culture, in general — forward through sound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy